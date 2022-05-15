ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Beaconhouse helps raise funds for play area at Children’s Hospital

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

KARACHI: Beaconhouse has recently helped set up a community play area at the Children’s Hospital, Faisalabad. Funds for this play area were raised from an Art Exhibition, themed ‘A Brush Can Change Everything’, held at Beaconhouse Kindergarten Branch, Faisalabad, as a charity initiative.

Artwork created by the students of Beaconhouse Kindergarten Branch, Faisalabad was sold to the attendees which raised a total of Rs600,000. The collected amount was used to inaugurate a play area at the medical facility.

Kasim Kasuri, Chief Executive of Beaconhouse, stated, “At Beaconhouse, we encourage our students to act as Dignity Ambassadors and community helpers, in order to inspire within them the core values of self-worth, charity, and the spirit of giving. I am proud of our students and everyone else from the Beaconhouse team, who came together and helped execute this noble endeavour.”

The play area at the Children’s Hospital features bright, pleasing colours to lift up spirits, and is complete with a variety of swings, trampolines, and play mats for the children’s entertainment during hospital visits.

