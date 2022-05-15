Prices of essential kitchen items show a rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase during this week past as compared with the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price witnessed reduction as it went down from Rs13,200 to Rs11,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs295-300 per kg against Rs340-350 per kg, while chicken meat price reduced from Rs580-590 per kg to Rs450 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed a slight reduction from Rs 4,500 per carton to Rs 4,400 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs153 per dozen against Rs155 per dozen.

The survey observed prices of the most of the non-perishable kitchen items witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared to the preceding week. The flour millers have restored the 20kg packing with selling best quality wheat flour at Rs 1,400 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,450 per 20 kg and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs1,370 per 20 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,400 per 20 kg bag.

In the wholesale market, sugar price witnessed an increase of Rs150 per bag as it jumped up to Rs 4,100 per 50 kg bag from Rs 3,950 per bag which in retail sugar is being sold at Rs85-90 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed further increase as best quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs 8,200 per 40 kg bag to Rs 8,400 which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg against Rs225 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice price went up from Rs7000 per bag to Rs 7,200 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs185 per kg while Broken Basmati is available at Rs 4,000 per 40 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others remained stable which are being sold at Rs490 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price went further up from Rs 6,100 per carton of 16 packs to Rs 6,300 per carton which in the market is available at Rs405 per pack against Rs400 per pack of 900 grams. According to traders within the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil like Dalda, Sufi and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs290 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs490 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs405 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs285 per pack of 900 grams. The price of Mustard oil went up from Rs475 per kg to Rs500 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as whole gram is available at Rs300 per kg, fine quality maash is available at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality bean lentil is being sold at Rs280 per kg, moong is being sold at Rs160 per kg and masoor is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022