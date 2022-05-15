Climate change: expert for formulating new policy

ISLAMABAD: Environmental experts have urged the government for introducing a new climate change policy, as the country is exposed to water and air pollution, and temperature rise, which is causing incalculable costs.

Talking to the media, environmental expert Khan Faraz said pollution of our water and air, and the rise in temperature have caused incalculable costs to the country, to its soil, and people, and exposed it to disease and vulnerability.

Whilst the potential cost of climate inaction is varied, the estimated consensus is a shocking $3.8 billion annually, which is a painful irony of climate change. Also, global climate change has been partly caused by greenhouse gas emissions by industrialist countries, he added.

Faraz further said Pakistan contributes only six percent of the world’s emissions, yet it is one of the countries consistently ranked among the most vulnerable to the harmful effects of climate change. Environmental pollution, air pollution, smog eradication, water scarcity, public awareness and a number of other key issues should be among the policy priorities of the government.

He further added that the country is primarily dependent on the Indus River system as it supports 90 percent of the agricultural industry.

However, it is immensely affected by climate change, resulting in frequent flooding and the country is ranked third in the number of countries facing severe water shortages. The four major crops i.e. cotton, wheat, sugarcane and rice are all water-dependent, he added.

The United Nations’ report noted that Pakistan has been water-stressed since 1981 and it is predicted that the country will be water-scarce by 2025.

Therefore, the positive large scale and small-scale changes should be made that will eventually lead to a more positive impact on the environment.

