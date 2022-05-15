ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai steel rebar, HRC futures range-bound

Reuters 15 May, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese steel rebar and hot-rolled coil futures traded in a tight range on Friday and posted weekly losses as COVID-19-related restrictions and heavy rains dented downstream demand. China has been trying to strengthen its economy hit by the COVID outbreak, rolling out measures to help small firms and stabilise jobs and relaxing controls in the property market.

However, its strict lockdowns are expected to “continue to weigh on industrial activity, resulting in weaker demand for metals,” ANZ Research said in a note. Furthermore, heavy rains in southwest and southern China weighed on short-term construction material demand, while falling raw material prices will no longer underpin steel prices, said Haitong Futures.

The most-active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for October delivery inched up 0.3% to 4,670 yuan ($686.6) a tonne, but slipped 1.4% this week. Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, edged 0.3% higher to 4,767 yuan a tonne at close. They shed 1.3% for the week. Stainless steel, for June delivery, on the Shanghai bourse fell 0.9% to 18,830 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, closed up 1% at 823 yuan a tonne, recovering from losses in early session.

Shanghai Futures Exchange COVID19 Steel rebar Steel price HRC

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai steel rebar, HRC futures range-bound

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories