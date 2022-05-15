ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Polio drive from 23rd

APP 15 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: The next round of anti-polio drive will commence in the district from May 23 Monday. According to health department spokesman, more than 1.3 million children under five years of age would be administered anti polio drops during the seven-day campaign which would remain continue till May 29.

As many as 4869 teams would administer vaccine to children while other necessary arrangements were being finalized rapidly to accomplish 100 percent targets of the campaign, he added.

