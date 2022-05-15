ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Fawad steps up criticism of federal, Punjab govts

INP 15 May, 2022

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday the movement against the imported government could not be stopped by arrests and barriers. Fawad Chaudhry was addressing a press conference in Sialkot along with other PTI leaders including Imran Ismail, Shunila Ruth and others.

Fawad Chaudhry said the nation is fully prepared to join the movement against the imported government in Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan. “There is only one solution to end the political crisis if the government announces general elections and let Pakistanis elect their rulers.”

After PTI was denied permission to hold the public gathering in Sialkot’s CTI Ground, Fawad Chaudhry said the ground was used for events. He slammed the PML-N rulers by saying that they should end the occupation of churches’ land if they are truly willing to help the Christian community.

The PTI leader said they were granted permission to hold a public gathering at CTI Ground but later the political party was stopped on a telephone call. He said Maryam Nawaz appreciated DPO Sialkot for using force against the PTI workers.

Criticising the PML-N rulers, he said there are two prime ministers, two foreign ministers and two finance ministers which led to political and governance crisis in the country.

Fawad said a good decision regarding the deteriorated economy could not be taken in such circumstances. He added that the political rivals of the PTI are also suggesting fresh elections in the country.

Regarding the London huddle, the former minister said that the PML-N supremo is now summoning its cabinet to the UK capital just like Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain did with his Rabita Committee.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said PTI will protest in all cities across the country if the government tries to stop the party’s events again.

He said Imran Khan is controlling the outrage of the nationals; otherwise, the situation would be very different in the cities.

