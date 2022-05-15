ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab issues ‘Heat Alert’ to schools

NNI 15 May, 2022

LAHORE: After death of a girl student in Faisalabad a day ago, the chief secretary of Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Saturday issued a special ‘Heat Alert’ to the schools. According to a private news channel, Punjab Chief Secretary has given orders to all the schools to adopt all necessary instructions to protect students and academic staff from the current heat wave.

Punjab Chief Secretary has directed all the school heads of the province in his tweets to take special care of the children in the summer. He advised the schools’ heads to make sure a better ventilation system and run the fans in all classrooms on the regular basis. The chief secretary has also instructed the heads of the schools to provide cold water to the students especially children to save them from the heat.

Chief Secretary Kamran in his tweet also advised the citizens to adopt safety measures as a severe heat wave is expected in Lahore and other cities of the province next week. He said during the next week, daytime temperatures are expected to be 7 to 9 degrees above the normal temperature so citizens should use umbrellas. He advised the people of Punjab to carry water bottles with them and women should also spend minimum time in front of the stoves.

It is worth mentioning that a seventh-grade student of a girls’ school died of heatstroke in Faisalabad yesterday.

Heat Alert chief secretary of Punjab Heat Alert to schools

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab issues ‘Heat Alert’ to schools

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories