Punjab issues ‘Heat Alert’ to schools

LAHORE: After death of a girl student in Faisalabad a day ago, the chief secretary of Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Saturday issued a special ‘Heat Alert’ to the schools. According to a private news channel, Punjab Chief Secretary has given orders to all the schools to adopt all necessary instructions to protect students and academic staff from the current heat wave.

Punjab Chief Secretary has directed all the school heads of the province in his tweets to take special care of the children in the summer. He advised the schools’ heads to make sure a better ventilation system and run the fans in all classrooms on the regular basis. The chief secretary has also instructed the heads of the schools to provide cold water to the students especially children to save them from the heat.

Chief Secretary Kamran in his tweet also advised the citizens to adopt safety measures as a severe heat wave is expected in Lahore and other cities of the province next week. He said during the next week, daytime temperatures are expected to be 7 to 9 degrees above the normal temperature so citizens should use umbrellas. He advised the people of Punjab to carry water bottles with them and women should also spend minimum time in front of the stoves.

It is worth mentioning that a seventh-grade student of a girls’ school died of heatstroke in Faisalabad yesterday.