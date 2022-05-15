ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
APCNGA seeks import of private LNG

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The central leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has said on Saturday that the private sector was not allowed to import LNG on its own while due to the lack of timely LNG purchase agreements in the country; they are forced to use the most expensive LNG in the history.

As a result, the CNG consumer price reached Rs 300 per kg, which is up to Rs 195 per liter in Punjab and Sindh.

Speaking to the media after the consultative meeting of the APCNGA held in Islamabad, he said that the CNG sector has been waiting for the government’s green signal to import private LNG for the last three years while the government delayed the import due to its reasons.

The “delaying stories” are not hidden from anyone. On the other hand, in such a situation while the government is giving subsidy of Rs 90-80 per liter on petrol, the business of other competitive fuels especially CNG has been ruined. We appeal to our government to provide subsidy in the price of LNG for CNG consumers as well, otherwise, the subsidy on petrol should be abolished so that the competitive fuels can do business at the same price.

He further said that the government has closed CNG stations in Punjab due to gas shortage and a majority of CNG consumers in Sindh are using petrol instead of CNG, leaving the CNG stations desolate. Billions of rupees invested in CNG business in the country are at risk. We need the immediate attention of the government, he added.

