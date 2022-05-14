ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Queen Elizabeth visits horse show after missing parliament opening

Reuters 14 May, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who was forced to miss the traditional formal opening on parliament earlier this week, appeared in public on Friday to attend a horse show close to her home.

Elizabeth, 96, missed the grand set-piece ceremony at parliament on Tuesday because of what Buckingham Palace described as "episodic mobility problems".

She has rarely been seen in public since being hospitalised for a night last October for an unspecified illness, and then being told by her doctors to rest. She has since carried out duties either remotely or in person at her Windsor Castle home.

But on Friday she was pictured smiling happily from the front passenger seat of her Range Rover car as she watched some of her horses compete at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is taking place in the private grounds of her castle.

She later took her seat in the stands to applause from the crowd, walking with the aid of a stick.

The four days of events at Windsor that started on Thursday include "A Gallop Through History", which features more than 500 horses and 1000 performers and is designed as a tribute to the queen's 70 years on the throne.

The finale is on Sunday, when the queen is expected to attend, with actors Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren among the British and international stars who will be taking part. Many of Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are also tipped by media to make an appearance.

It kicks off celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee which will culminate in four days of national events from June 2.

On Thursday, it was announced that a lemon and Swiss roll amaretti trifle had been named as winner of a "Platinum Pudding" competition, beating off 5,000 other entries.

Queen Elizabeth Windsor castle Platinum Jubilee

Comments

1000 characters

Queen Elizabeth visits horse show after missing parliament opening

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president

India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar, heatwave hurts crop

OGRA raises RLNG price for SSGC, SNGPL by 40% for May

Sri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet

Power issues: APTMA accuses Discos of adversely affecting output of its units

Facility of input tax adjustment of big retailers: FBR implements electronic system

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE after death of country's president

London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

IMF to initiate staff mission with Pakistan in Doha on 18th

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

Read more stories