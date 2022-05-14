Veteran journalist Fahd Husain appointed special assistant to PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed veteran journalist Fahd Husain as his special assistant with the status of a federal minister, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to appoint Syed Fahd Husain as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect,” a notification issued on Friday by the Cabinet Division said.

The notification did not specify details on the newly-pointed aide's portfolio.

Husain has been writing for various newspapers, including Dawn. He is also the anchorperson of DawnNewsTV's programme 'In Focus'.

In another development, PM Shehbaz also appointed Muhammad Abubakar Umer as his focal person on digital media.