ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Pakistan needs a foreign policy that protects its economic interests’

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

LAHORE: Speakers at a meeting of Shura-e-Hamdard said that Pakistan needs foreign policy that protects its economic interests.

They were speaking at a meeting of Shura-e-Hamdard on ‘Increasing political trends and Pakistan’s foreign policy’ held here at the Hamdard Centre.

The speakers maintained the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid down the foundation of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to which the country’s foreign policy should be independent and non-aligned.

They said the main objective of a country’s foreign policy was to safeguard its national interests at the global level and Pakistan needs to formulate its foreign policy according to its own interests.

“Political parties, army, judiciary and other state institutions must come on same page, to formulate such a strategy, which led the country to prosperity and complete sovereignty,” they said.

Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal (Retd) chaired the meeting addressed by Shamshad Ahmad Khan, Qayyum Nizami, Javed Younas Opal, Umer Zaheer Mir, Dr A R Chaudhry, Dr Imran Murtaza, Adeeb Javadani, Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Dr Shaifque Jallandari, Usman Ghani and others.

The speakers said the country needs a stable political system and strong economy with independent foreign policy so that Pakistan can get due place in the comity of nations.

On the other hand, former diplomat Ali Sarwar Naqvi said the relations of all countries are based on national interests. Islamabad and Washington have some differences on certain issues. It is good that ties between the two countries are improving, he added.

Another former ambassador Mushtaq Mehr said, “We need to make serious efforts to improve our ties with all nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Policy Shura e Hamdard Mushtaq Mehr Ali Sarwar Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pakistan needs a foreign policy that protects its economic interests’

London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

Specific commodities: govt decides to amend public procurement rules

Two ADB executive directors due today

IMF to initiate staff mission in Doha on 18th

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

‘Violation’ of IMF pact by PTI govt led to surge in USD rates: Miftah

Imran raises alarm over state of economy

450MW BQ unit to be commissioned by month-end: KE

CPEC Authority to be abolished, Senate panel told

Rectification of tax credit : FTO seeks clarification from FBR

Read more stories