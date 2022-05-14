ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Non-compliance allegation: SRB seals restaurant over sales tax returns

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Friday sealed a restaurant located in the posh area of Clifton, Karachi, against consistent non-compliance of the sales tax returns under the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

According to the details, SRB had earlier issued several notices to the restaurant requiring it to file its tax returns and to deposit the taxpayers’ money in the Sindh exchequer. However, the restaurant remained consistently non-compliant with the sales tax returns under the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011. Therefore, the SRB has taken strict action and sealed the restaurant.

SRB in its official statement said this is a part of SRB’s campaign and resolve to ensure against possible defaults and evasion of taxpayers’ money by the persons who are required to make due compliance in payment of the tax payable by the service providers. The SRB shall take stern action against such defaulters and non-compliant service providers.

Sales Tax SRB tax returns

