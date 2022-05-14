KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (May 13, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Aligote Disc Alpine Marine 10-05-2022 Mogas Services OP-3 Clearoean Disc Trans Maritimes 10-05-2022 Apollon Mogas Pvt Ltd B-2 Al Disc Wilhelsmen 09-05-2022 Shaffiah Chemical Ship Services B-10 B-11 Leo 1 Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic 11-05-2022 B-11/B-12 Wai Disc Soya Indus Shipping 29-04-2022 He Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Tiger Load Crystal Sea 12-05-2022 Hebei Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Kavita Disc Sea Trade 10-05-2022 Iron Shipping B-16/B-17 Heilan Disc General Bulk Shipping 12-05-2022 Bright Cargo Agencies ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 An Hai Load Ocean World 07-05-2022 Star Rice Pvt. Ltd B-20 Friend-3 Load Bulk Shipping 05-05-2022 Rice Agencies B-21/B-20 Sea Disc General Trade Link 07-05-2022 Wolf Cargo International B-24 Han Disc Load Legend Shipping Hui General Cargo and Logistic 10-05-2022 B-26/B-27 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping 12-05-2022 Shu Container Agencies B-28/B-29 Msc I Disc. Load Msc Agencies 12-05-2022 ris Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Al Shaffiah 14-05-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelsmen Ship Services Kavita 14-05-2022 Disc. Iron Sea Trade Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Uafl Dubai 13-05-2022 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Pakistan Oocl Newyork 13-05-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Tss Glory 13-05-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Viking Emerald 13-05-2022 D/2968 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping Agencies Elm Galaxy 14-05-2022 D/207 Orthoxylene Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Hanyu Camellia 14-05-2022 L/4500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Captain Dimitris S14-05-2022 D/27500 Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Advantage Atom 13-05-2022 Tanker - Jolly Cristallo 13-05-2022 Container Ship - Ilia 10 13-05-2022 Rice - An Hai Star 13-05-2022 Rice - Sc Taipei 13-05-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Lil Bitumen Trans May 09, 2022 Stella Trade MW-2 Iraklis Corn East May. 06, 2022 Wind MW-4 Great Coal Wilhemsen May. 12, 2022 Spring ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Aphrodite-L Coal Ocean May. 12, 2022 services PIBT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM May. 12, 2022 Ivonhoe Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sereno Gas oil Alpine May. 12, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Tail Soyabean Ocean May. 07, 2022 Winds Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Maran Gas LNG GSA May. 12, 2022 Asclepius ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak May. 13, 2022 Paro Coal Alpine - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Lil Stella Bitumen Trans Trade May. 13, 2022 CMA CGM Ivonhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak - Iraklis Corn East Wind - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ikaria Containers Maersk May. 13, 2022 PVT Sunrise Palm oil Alpine - Ginga Linger Phosphoric AcidAlpine - SC Taipei Chemicals - - Han Zhi General Cargo Facility Shipping - Santander Coal GSA Waiting for barth Lilac Victoria Mogas Alpine - Yangze Soyabean Alpine Orange Harmony Soyabean Ocean Services - Rui Fu An Coal Posidon - DhanLaxmi Furnace oil Transmarine - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Hampsteda Furance oil Alpine - Al-Soor Gas oil Wilhemsen - Margarita Gas oil Tarnsmarine - Sheng Kang Hai Coal Ocean Services - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ER Sweden Containers Maersk Pak May. 13, 2022 =============================================================================

