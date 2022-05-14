ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (May 13, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Aligote        Disc           Alpine Marine      10-05-2022
                                  Mogas         Services
OP-3              Clearoean      Disc           Trans Maritimes    10-05-2022
                  Apollon        Mogas          Pvt Ltd
B-2               Al             Disc           Wilhelsmen         09-05-2022
                  Shaffiah       Chemical       Ship Services
B-10 B-11         Leo 1          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistic         11-05-2022
B-11/B-12         Wai            Disc Soya      Indus Shipping     29-04-2022
                  He             Bean Seeds     Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Tiger          Load           Crystal Sea        12-05-2022
                  Hebei          Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Kavita         Disc           Sea Trade          10-05-2022
                                 Iron           Shipping
B-16/B-17         Heilan         Disc General   Bulk Shipping      12-05-2022
                  Bright         Cargo          Agencies
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              An Hai         Load           Ocean World        07-05-2022
                  Star           Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-20              Friend-3       Load           Bulk Shipping      05-05-2022
                                 Rice           Agencies
B-21/B-20         Sea            Disc General   Trade Link         07-05-2022
                  Wolf           Cargo          International
B-24              Han            Disc Load      Legend Shipping
                  Hui            General Cargo  and Logistic       10-05-2022
B-26/B-27         Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     12-05-2022
                  Shu            Container      Agencies
B-28/B-29         Msc I          Disc. Load     Msc Agencies       12-05-2022
                  ris            Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah       14-05-2022     Disc. Chemical                    Wilhelsmen
                                                                Ship Services
Kavita            14-05-2022     Disc. Iron                         Sea Trade
                                                                     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai        13-05-2022     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                               Lines Pakistan
Oocl Newyork      13-05-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Tss Glory         13-05-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Viking Emerald    13-05-2022     D/2968 Vehicles              Sharaf Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
Elm Galaxy        14-05-2022     D/207 Orthoxylene               Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hanyu Camellia    14-05-2022     L/4500 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Captain Dimitris S14-05-2022     D/27500 Dap                    Bulk Shipping
                                                            Agencies Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Advantage
Atom              13-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Jolly
Cristallo         13-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Ilia 10           13-05-2022     Rice                                       -
An Hai Star       13-05-2022     Rice                                       -
Sc Taipei         13-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Lil            Bitumen        Trans            May 09, 2022
                  Stella                        Trade
MW-2              Iraklis        Corn           East            May. 06, 2022
                                                 Wind
MW-4              Great          Coal           Wilhemsen       May. 12, 2022
                  Spring
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Aphrodite-L    Coal           Ocean           May. 12, 2022
                                                services
PIBT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Containers     CMA CGM         May. 12, 2022
                  Ivonhoe                       Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sereno         Gas oil        Alpine          May. 12, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Tail           Soyabean       Ocean           May. 07, 2022
                   Winds                        Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Maran Gas      LNG            GSA             May. 12, 2022
                  Asclepius
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 13, 2022
Paro              Coal           Alpine                                     -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lil Stella        Bitumen        Trans Trade                    May. 13, 2022
CMA CGM
Ivonhoe           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Iraklis           Corn           East Wind                                  -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ikaria            Containers     Maersk                         May. 13, 2022
PVT Sunrise       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ginga Linger      Phosphoric AcidAlpine                                     -
SC Taipei         Chemicals      -                                          -
Han Zhi           General Cargo  Facility Shipping                          -
Santander         Coal           GSA                        Waiting for barth
Lilac
Victoria          Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Yangze            Soyabean       Alpine
Orange
Harmony           Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Rui Fu An         Coal           Posidon                                    -
DhanLaxmi         Furnace oil    Transmarine                                -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Hampsteda         Furance oil    Alpine                                     -
Al-Soor           Gas oil        Wilhemsen                                  -
Margarita         Gas oil        Tarnsmarine                                -
Sheng Kang Hai    Coal           Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ER Sweden         Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 13, 2022
=============================================================================

