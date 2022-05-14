Markets
Shipping Intelligence
14 May, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (May 13, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Aligote Disc Alpine Marine 10-05-2022
Mogas Services
OP-3 Clearoean Disc Trans Maritimes 10-05-2022
Apollon Mogas Pvt Ltd
B-2 Al Disc Wilhelsmen 09-05-2022
Shaffiah Chemical Ship Services
B-10 B-11 Leo 1 Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic 11-05-2022
B-11/B-12 Wai Disc Soya Indus Shipping 29-04-2022
He Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Tiger Load Crystal Sea 12-05-2022
Hebei Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Kavita Disc Sea Trade 10-05-2022
Iron Shipping
B-16/B-17 Heilan Disc General Bulk Shipping 12-05-2022
Bright Cargo Agencies
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 An Hai Load Ocean World 07-05-2022
Star Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-20 Friend-3 Load Bulk Shipping 05-05-2022
Rice Agencies
B-21/B-20 Sea Disc General Trade Link 07-05-2022
Wolf Cargo International
B-24 Han Disc Load Legend Shipping
Hui General Cargo and Logistic 10-05-2022
B-26/B-27 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping 12-05-2022
Shu Container Agencies
B-28/B-29 Msc I Disc. Load Msc Agencies 12-05-2022
ris Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Al Shaffiah 14-05-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelsmen
Ship Services
Kavita 14-05-2022 Disc. Iron Sea Trade
Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai 13-05-2022 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines Pakistan
Oocl Newyork 13-05-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Tss Glory 13-05-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Viking Emerald 13-05-2022 D/2968 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping
Agencies
Elm Galaxy 14-05-2022 D/207 Orthoxylene Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Hanyu Camellia 14-05-2022 L/4500 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Captain Dimitris S14-05-2022 D/27500 Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Advantage
Atom 13-05-2022 Tanker -
Jolly
Cristallo 13-05-2022 Container Ship -
Ilia 10 13-05-2022 Rice -
An Hai Star 13-05-2022 Rice -
Sc Taipei 13-05-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Lil Bitumen Trans May 09, 2022
Stella Trade
MW-2 Iraklis Corn East May. 06, 2022
Wind
MW-4 Great Coal Wilhemsen May. 12, 2022
Spring
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Aphrodite-L Coal Ocean May. 12, 2022
services
PIBT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM May. 12, 2022
Ivonhoe Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sereno Gas oil Alpine May. 12, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Tail Soyabean Ocean May. 07, 2022
Winds Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Maran Gas LNG GSA May. 12, 2022
Asclepius
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak May. 13, 2022
Paro Coal Alpine -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lil Stella Bitumen Trans Trade May. 13, 2022
CMA CGM
Ivonhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Iraklis Corn East Wind -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ikaria Containers Maersk May. 13, 2022
PVT Sunrise Palm oil Alpine -
Ginga Linger Phosphoric AcidAlpine -
SC Taipei Chemicals - -
Han Zhi General Cargo Facility Shipping -
Santander Coal GSA Waiting for barth
Lilac
Victoria Mogas Alpine -
Yangze Soyabean Alpine
Orange
Harmony Soyabean Ocean Services -
Rui Fu An Coal Posidon -
DhanLaxmi Furnace oil Transmarine -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Hampsteda Furance oil Alpine -
Al-Soor Gas oil Wilhemsen -
Margarita Gas oil Tarnsmarine -
Sheng Kang Hai Coal Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ER Sweden Containers Maersk Pak May. 13, 2022
=============================================================================
