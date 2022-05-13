ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index rebounds on energy, tech boost

Reuters 13 May, 2022

Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Friday on the back of gains in energy and technology stocks, but was set to post its seventh consecutive weekly drop.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 268.42 points, or 1.36%, at 19,967.47 and was set to snap its six-day losing streak.

The technology sector rose 4.3%, tracking gains in U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index. Shopify Inc, up 10.6%, also supported the sub-index.

The energy sector climbed 3%, supported by a rebound in crude prices.

“We’ve got a bit of optimism this morning as we come in and it feels like things are calmer. Oil’s up 3%, so it feels like we might have a bit of a short cover bounce today, but it’s really going be all about the close and see if we can hold it into the weekend,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Healthcare stocks gained 3%, supported by pot producers Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Aurora Cannabis up between 4.2% and 5.7%.

The benchmark index, down 3.3% this week, was set to record its seventh consecutive week in losses, hurt by recent sell-off in equity markets on concerns around an aggressive policy tightening by central banks to curb inflation.

“TSX had been hanging in a lot better than other global markets. What we saw is that people finally started selling their winners to fund problems in other parts of their portfolios,” added Taylor.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7%, while the heavy-weight financials sector gained 0.9%

Investors awaited Canada’s inflation report for April due next Wednesday, while strategists say the Bank of Canada is likely to be among the first of the major central banks to lift interest rates to a more normal setting even as worries persist about record-high levels of household debt.

TSX Canada's main stock index technology sector Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index rebounds on energy, tech boost

Oil jumps 4% as U.S. gasoline prices hit record high, stock markets soar

Boosted by record remittances, KSE-100 ends week on a high

Riding into oblivion: Rupee closes at new historic low in inter-bank market

Remittances clock in at $3.125bn in April, highest in Pakistan's history

UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump

Inbound flights: CAA to resume rapid antigen tests for passengers from Gulf countries

MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

Imran says he warned economy would 'go into a tailspin' if his govt was ousted

Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

Read more stories