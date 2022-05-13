ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.06%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FNEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.71%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.54%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.52%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.65%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
TREET 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.17%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 35.7 (0.84%)
BR30 15,026 Increased By 100.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 43,199 Increased By 300.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,436 Increased By 128.4 (0.79%)
Australian shares end higher after recent selloff, post fourth weekly loss

Reuters 13 May, 2022

Australian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by technology firms, although the benchmark index marked a fourth straight weekly loss as surging inflation, aggressive rate hikes, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China continued to weigh on markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.9% higher at 7,075.10 — its best day since Jan. 28. “Markets may be taking a breather after what has been a week of heavy selling,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

The benchmark index shed 1.8% for the week, as sentiment took a hit amid losses in world equities as investors focused on tightening monetary policies by central banks, which fuelled concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Domestic growth-linked technology stocks led gains with a 7% jump, but the sub-index clocked its worst weekly performance since late-January.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, WiseTech Global and Xero soared between 7% and 15%. Strong iron ore prices boosted the metals and mining index, up 1.6%.

Australian shares end at near 2-month low, strong forecast lifts Westpac

It, however, marked the worst week in three. Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals rose about 2% each.

Financials advanced 1.4%, snapping a four-day losing steak.

The sub-index fell 1.2% for the week.

Australia’s four largest lenders were up 0.1%-1%. Energy stocks also gained 2.5% to see their best day in more than two months on firm crude prices.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Going forward, the market will watch out for any significant catalysts, including any updates on inflation from Australia, United States and other regions, said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1% lower at 11,168.18.

Australian stocks

