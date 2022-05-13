ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.06%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FNEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.71%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.54%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.52%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.65%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
TREET 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.17%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 35.7 (0.84%)
BR30 15,026 Increased By 100.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 43,199 Increased By 300.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,436 Increased By 128.4 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s Iran talks coordinator Mora says he was held at Frankfurt airport

Reuters 13 May, 2022

BERLIN: The European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora was detained for a short time at Frankfurt airport by German police on his way to Brussels on Friday, he said on Twitter.

Returning from an official trip to Tehran, and holding a Spanish diplomatic passport, Mora was held without explanation, and German police took his passport and phones, he said. About 20 minutes later he tweeted that he had been released.

German police did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment. “Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention,” Mora tweeted.

Qatar’s emir to visit Iran, Europe next week

The convention, covering diplomatic relations, states that holders of diplomatic passports benefit from immunity and should not be hindered in their travels.

Mora was in Tehran this week to try to help revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

European Union Iran Tehran Brussels Frankfurt airport Enrique Mora

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s Iran talks coordinator Mora says he was held at Frankfurt airport

1HFY22: $8.48bn commitment agreements inked

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

Shujaat’s son now federal minister for BoI

Artificial leather: Duty- and tax-free import allowed temporarily

Cross-input tax adjustment: MoF returns Rs31.9bn to Sindh Revenue Board

Read more stories