May 13, 2022
Pakistan

HSHM collaborates with IMSciences Peshawar

Press Release 13 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar (IMSciences) for hospitality educational based projects and skill development programmes for the youth, in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The MoU was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director IMSciences, during a special ceremony, attended by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Chairman Board of Governors, HSHM, along with the senior management of Hashoo Group, IMSciences faculty members and HSHM students.

“Pakistan is experiencing a lot of shortage when it comes to qualified and experienced hospitality and tourism leaders. By launching the HSHM programme in KPK, we are actively trying to overcome this shortfall by contributing well trained hospitality students in multiple cities. Upon their graduation from HSHM and IMSciences, we will be offering them guaranteed job placements at Hashoo Hotels,” said Haseeb Gardezi.

Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, while addressing the audience highlighted the importance of the hospitality industry in Pakistan.

He elaborated the need of hospitality and tourism-based education in Pakistan which will open doors for students globally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou Hashoo School of Hospitality Management IMSciences Peshawar

