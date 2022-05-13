ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
Probe into events leading to no-trust vote thru parliamentary body: Fawad rejects PPP’s proposal

Zulfiqar Ahmad 13 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday rejected Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s proposal to form a high-level parliamentary body to investigate the events leading up to the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, saying his statement on the floor of the “hijacked parliament” is a joke.

Reacting to the statement by the Pakistan People’s Party chairman, who had said during a session of the National Assembly that a parliamentary commission should be formed to investigate the events leading to the no-confidence motion, Fawad Chaudhry said a high-powered judicial commission should be formed for the purpose instead of a parliamentary body of the “hijacked parliament”.

Such a judicial commission should investigate who “the Bilawal and Co” had been meeting prior to the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, said the former minister.

“Bilawal himself has been installed as the foreign minister through a foreign conspiracy; so he is also an accused who should be investigated in the best national interest,” he alleged.

He said that any panel formed by the “hijacked parliament” will not be accepted and the situation in the country will become worse if early elections are not called.

The PTI leader alleged that the Zardari family had long been considered a threat to the PPP and now that the Zardaris had taken over that party, it had become a threat to the country.

“The way the Stock Exchange crashed shows Bilawal and Co are behind all this, as the PPP wants to make the country (follow) the Sri Lankan model,” he said.

