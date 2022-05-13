Pak Navy War College holds interactive session at LCCI

LAHORE: Participants of 51st Staff Course, Pakistan Navy War College held an interactive session at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to explore role of the business community for the economic wellbeing of the country.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq spoke on the occasion. The delegation spent well over two hours and asked a number of questions ranging from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to methodology to overcome the economic challenges.

Pakistan Navy War College delegation was led by Deputy Commandant, PN War College Captain Rao Ahmad Imran while former LCCI office-bearers and Executive Committee Members were also present.

The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that no country can ever achieve its aims and objectives until and unless it has a strong system. Giving a detailed briefing on LCCI role in policy making, the LCCI President said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is playing its due role for the promotion of trade and industry in the country.

He said that Lahore Chamber has completed 100 years of its establishment in 2022 and we just celebrated it by way of organizing week long events. He said that the premier function of LCCI is policy advocacy. Through its R&D Department, the Chamber identifies the issues and their possible solutions with the input of different standing committees related to various sectors. These issues are taken up at the highest forums of Government for their early resolution.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that LCCI facilitates the business community by keeping them aware of the opportunities and challenges originating from the globalization of trade and investment. He said that LCCI prepares budget proposals and sends them to government for consideration so that tax anomalies could be rectified and private sector representatives may be encouraged to take new business initiatives.

“LCCI gives feedback to the Government on various public policies e.g. Industrial policy and Trade Policy etc. LCCI also organizes Seminars, Workshops and Conferences for capacity building of its members,” Mian Nauman Kabir said and added that LCCI has signed a lot of MoUs with national and international organizations directly related to trade and other important fields like banking, education, diplomatic affairs etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan also gave a detailed briefing on the working and role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that apart from pursuing its main objective of promoting and protecting the interests of trade and industry, LCCI carries out Corporate Social Responsibility quite actively.

