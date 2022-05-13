ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
REAP exploring new commodity exports markets in Oman

Recorder Report Updated 13 May, 2022

KARACHI: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) is making efforts to explore new commodity exports markets in Oman.

A high profile REAP delegation had a detailed meeting with H E Mohammed Al Mabsali, Consul General of Oman in Karachi.

REAP delegation was led by Muhammad Anwar Mianoor Senior Vice Chairman REAP and comprised of Abdul Rahim Janoo Ex-Chairman REAP, Hassab Rauf Member Managing Committee, Farooq Choudhary Ex-MC Member REAP and other leading rice exporters.

During the meeting, various matters related to bilateral trade between both the brotherly and friendly countries were discussed.

H E Consul General of Oman apprised REAP delegation about the great potential in wheat, sugar, oil and other commodities and good opportunities of investment in Oman.

He also informed REAP members about establishment of rice processing units in Oman with joint venture.

He suggested to send a REAP’s Trade Delegation to Oman to have meetings with their counterparts in Oman and assured his full support and cooperation to make this delegation a great success.

Muhammad Anwar Mianoor said that Pakistani exporters have a very friendly relations with Oman and need to explore more export opportunities to earn the foreign exchange.

He further said that REAP is making efforts to contribute in the country’s economy with higher growth in rice exports.

foreign exchange Bilateral trade Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Muhammad Anwar Mianoor commodity exports markets

