World

In Berlin, Ukraine’s Kuleba welcomes positive changes in Germany’s position

Reuters 12 May, 2022

BERLIN: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Germany’s response to the war with Russia during his visit to Berlin on Thursday, saying that the country had now taken a leading role following tensions in Berlin-Kyiv relations.

In an interview with German broadcaster ARD, Kuleba said there had been positive changes, after Germany decided to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine and back a proposed EU embargo on Russian oil following pressure from its allies.

US diplomats return to Kyiv embassy on first visit since invasion

During the top Ukrainian diplomat’s visit, which will also include an appearance at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting on the German Baltic Sea coast, Kuleba said he plans to lobby for Ukrainian EU membership, as well as further sanctions on Russia and a response to food scarcity threatened by the conflict.

Berlin G7 foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian Foreign Minister Ukraine’s

