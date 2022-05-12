ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.9%)
ASC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.36%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
AVN 73.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.72%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.61%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.97%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.69%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.97%)
GTECH 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.24%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
MLCF 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.3%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
PRL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.75%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.19%)
TELE 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.72%)
TPL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.04%)
TPLP 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TREET 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.71%)
TRG 77.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.75%)
UNITY 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.68%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.31%)
BR100 4,280 Increased By 26.5 (0.62%)
BR30 15,068 Increased By 292.8 (1.98%)
KSE100 42,989 Increased By 125.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,357 Increased By 52.6 (0.32%)
UK PM Johnson says no return to normal relations for Russia’s Putin

Reuters 12 May, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he did not see how there could be a normalisation of relations with President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked during an interview on LBC Radio whether Putin could be welcomed back on the global stage if he were to repent, Johnson said:

“Repentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now nothing is impossible, I suppose, but I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalise relations with Putin now.” Johnson said the world risked a repeat of 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

“The world basically said, this is appalling. We condemn it, we denounce it – and we did. And we put on sanctions. But at the same time, we kind of opened negotiations with him about a way forward,” LBC quoted him as saying.

UK PM loses London strongholds as scandals bite in local elections

“And Putin basically used that as a way of twisting the knife in Ukraine.” “If the Ukrainians were to do any kind of deal with Putin now, the risk is that he would do exactly the same thing and they know it. So the short answer is no. No renormalisation and the UK is very clear about that.”

