ANL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
AVN 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
GGGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
PACE 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PTC 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.19%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.57%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
TPL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.96%)
UNITY 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
WAVES 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
YOUW 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -60.8 (-1.43%)
BR30 14,578 Decreased By -197.2 (-1.33%)
KSE100 42,323 Decreased By -540.6 (-1.26%)
KSE30 16,071 Decreased By -233.1 (-1.43%)
US oil may test resistance at $107.02

Reuters 12 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $107.02 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $108.68-$111.37 range.

The strong gain on Wednesday suggests an extension of the uptrend from $92.93, which could be developing within a rising channel.

A total of five waves may make up the trend. The wave (e) is unfolding towards $111.37, as pointed by the channel.

Immediate support is at $104.33, a break below which may cause a fall into $99.97-$102.15 range.

US oil may test support at $99.97

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on the downtrend from $116.64 still works perfect to reveal supports and resistances.

After breaking above resistance at $102.52, oil has a better chance of rising into $107.92-$111.24 range.

The bullish engulfing pattern forming between Tuesday and Wednesday suggests a rise on Thursday as well.

US oil

