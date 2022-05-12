Suri moves IHC against alleged harassment by police, FIA

ISLAMABAD: Former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the alleged harassment by the Islamabad police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The former deputy speaker filed the petition through his counsel Intizar Hussain Panjutha and cited the federation of Pakistan through Secretary Interior, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Inspector Generals (IGs) of Islamabad, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, and Director General of the FIA as respondents.

Suri stated that since the beginning of the PML-N regime, a flood of atrocities has been unleashed against the workers of the PTI in general and the leadership in particular. He added, “Needless to mention that the incumbent ruling elite holds PTI unto gross contempt for raising voices against their corruption and wrongdoings without any fear. It is pertinent to mention that since the inception of the new regime the respondent No2 has openly threatened the petitioner and fellow leaders of PTI for dire consequences.”

The former deputy speaker stated that he has come to know through reliable sources that the present government has decided to teach him and his fellow party leaders such a lesson which they will not forget throughout life by attributing most scandalous, illogical, untrue and absolutely false accusations and going to lodge multiple cases against the petitioner including registration of criminal cases with respondents police authorities as well as the FIA officials.

“It has been learnt that the respondent No2 (Rana Sana) in order to satisfy his ill will and malicious intent has ordered to get the petitioner and other leaders nominated/booked in false criminal cases that have been ordered to be registered in various parts of the country. In this regard, an FIR has already been registered in Faisalabad and also an application has been filed in Burewala of District Vehari on exact similar incidents,” said the former deputy speaker.

He mentioned that it is of paramount importance to bring on record that the petitioner and his fellow leaders including the Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister had arranged Shab-e-Dua on 27th night of Ramadan at Banigala, Islamabad which was telecast live at the National Television as well as multiple social media pages which was led by renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahib.He prayed to the court to immediately stop the unlawful and illegal harassment of the petitioner and his colleagues, who have been named in the interest of justice, equity and fair-play and to place on record all the FIRs registered against the petitioner and others on the same very issue.

He requested the court to act strictly within the four corners of the constitution and law and to refrain from violating and disrespecting the privacy, honour of the family and household of the petitioner and the preserve the sanctity thereof and to inform the petitioner of the grounds and reasons for the registration of criminal cases against the petitioner and ensure his fundamental right to consult and be defended by a legal practitioner of his choice, and further to satisfy this august court before lodging any action against the petitioner.

