Solid wastes: MD highlights SSWMB’s performance

KARACHI: More than 9,000 tons of garbage is lifted daily out of the 10,000 to 11,000 tons discharged each day, with the rest of the waste material not reaching the dumping sites, said Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s (SSWMB) Managing Director Zubair Channa during his visit to offices of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

He added that initially only 3.5 tons of garbage was being collected.

He said a survey is being conducted for estimating the waste collected from industrial units.

The KATI members can participate in the survey without hesitation. Manufacturers can contact SSWMB and avail the facility of garbage collection for a small monthly payment, said Zubair Channa.

He pointed out that the government is not paying for garbage collection but the Chinese company has invested heavily on the initiative. “It is our responsibility to take full advantage of their services and keep the city clean and free from garbage,” he remarked.

On the occasion, KATI’s Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer said that Zubair Channa is a dynamic officer who had earlier served as deputy commissioner in Korangi.

He said that in Canada every citizen is given bins of different colours in order to separate the waste material as per various categories. If the same method is adopted here, the citizens can make billions by recycling trash.

S.M. Muneer said that Sindh’s chief minister is working hard and “revolutionary changes” have been made in the water board.

Referring to the political situation in the country, he said that political instability is a cause for deep concern. Negative statements made against the armed forces would not be tolerated.

Acting president of the association Maheen Salman said that KATI has an agreement with the SSWMB and work on garbage collection in the Korangi Industrial Area is in full swing.

Chief Executive Officer of KITE Zubair Chhaya said the SSWMB was established in the province a long time ago but it was not active.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022