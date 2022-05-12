ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Need for institutions’ collaboration for sustainable research culture in country

Nadia Saeed 12 May, 2022

Pakistan is lagging in research because of various factors. One of the most critical issues in this industry is the students’ socioeconomic status, which has remained one of the biggest hurdles. After completing their graduation, a majority of students prefer to do jobs to meet their own and family needs. They are unable to continue higher education because of financial constraints.

Though several students enroll themselves in MS and PhD degree programs each year, most of them find it impossible to complete their education as they come across financial barriers. High fee structures and other research expenses are the biggest challenges they go through in their research. Economic issues constrain them differently, and they cannot focus on their work.

In 2002, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan came into existence to coordinate with institutions to facilitate students in their pursuits of higher education, especially research studies.

The body has been working on designing new policies to improve and enhance quality education through quality assurance. Moreover, HEC was held responsible for promoting the standards of the national degree-awarding institutions through their support. In this regard, HEC has collaborated with other countries to support the Pakistani people through different programs, including financial assistance schemes.

HEC is also responsible for generating funding for the poor and deserving students. Indeed, several students are availing of the scholarships offered by HEC and working to serve the nations. But meanwhile, a large group of people is still deprived of this privilege.

Most students continue their studies with jobs to manage their educational expenses, and their employers have specific demands that they need to fulfill. Employers buy valuable time and services for their own organizational goals and targets. They expect high-level contributions from the employees, and their expectations force employees to give their best inputs.

A researcher who works to earn to pay high tuition fees and manage their day-to-day research expenses finds it difficult to give his full potential to research that results in low quality or no quality production in terms of new knowledge. This is the first and foremost factor that needs to be addressed on a priority basis.

Unfortunately, nowadays, organizations are working to generate their profitability without long-term objectives for sustainable development and growth.

Moreover, organizations have no collaboration with universities, which is a threatening situation as the primary purpose of education is to empower people with self-efficiency and problem-solving skills. But because of the mentioned gap that is lack of communication between industries and research centers, students are deprived of quality education.

Universities should collaborate with industries and launch their research projects. This initiative will help them play their due role in society. Furthermore, it will lead to long-term sustainability and organizational growth. Companies should hire students to conduct research for them; this is how they will get new knowledge of the problems and learn to develop new skills to deal with issues.

Moreover, they will get the financial support that will, undoubtedly, reduce their stress related to finances. They will understand the emerging areas of research and play their role effectively. For long-term success and Sustainable development, companies should sponsor their employees through mutual agreements. This initiative will encourage the employees to conduct their research without financial pressure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

hec economic issues research culture

Nadia Saeed

Comments

1000 characters

Need for institutions’ collaboration for sustainable research culture in country

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

FBR asked to help resolve Centre-PRAs disputes

Read more stories