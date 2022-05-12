ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Systems Limited acquires NdcTech

Press Release 12 May, 2022

KARACHI: Systems Limited, a leading information technology company of Pakistan with a global footprint has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of National Data Consultant (Pvt.) Limited (NdcTech), a leading core and digital banking implementation service provider, along with its subsidiaries/associated companies in UAE and Singapore.

NDCTech is an award-winning partner of Temenos empowering leading banks in Pakistan, ME, Africa, and APAC region. This acquisition is conditional on receiving regulatory approvals over the next few weeks.

“NdcTech has become a regional market leader in the core and digital banking solutions with an impressive blue-chip customer base and highly skilled and engaged employees,” said Asif Peer CEO of Systems Limited. “NdcTech has built a successful business, go-to-market strategy and customer portfolio which we will expand and accelerate by bringing our resources to build on the momentum NdcTech has established.”

Asif Peer also stated, “This is a first significant M&A transaction in the IT industry of Pakistan and will herald an even greater growth trajectory for Systems limited.”

Ammara Masood CEO of NdcTech said “We are thrilled to join strengths with Systems Limited, one of the largest and most respected IT companies in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ndctech Systems Limited Ammara Masood

Comments

1000 characters

Systems Limited acquires NdcTech

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

FBR asked to help resolve Centre-PRAs disputes

Read more stories