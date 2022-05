JAMSHORO: As many as 15 people died in a fatal collision between a van and a truck on Indus Highway near Manjhand area of Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to details, a passenger van rammed into a truck on Jamshoro Indus Highway near Manjhand. As a result, five people died on the spot while nine critically injured people lost their battle for life on their way to hospital.

According to the medical superintendent of Manjhand Hospital, 14 dead bodies were brought to the hospital.