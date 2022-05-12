Traffic issues: CM orders setting up of separate monitoring cell

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to review the law and order situation of the province. During the meeting, the CM directed to set up a separate monitoring cell for managing Lahore’s traffic-related issues and ordered that the problems of the PSCA employees should be resolved as soon as possible.

He also directed to initiate action against vehicles plying with unauthorized number plates, adding that marking of lanes on roads should be completed on a priority basis. “The safe city project is very important to safeguarding people’s lives and the credit for launching this flagship program goes to the PML-N,” he told the participants.

While directing to immediately make functional all the CCTV cameras, the CM expressed his annoyance over the authority’s state of affairs and said that there is no justification for what has been done with this Rs17.5 billion project during the last two years. “We are answerable to the masses so no further delay is acceptable,” he emphasized and instructed that matters should be settled as early as possible with Chinese companies having expertise in repair and maintenance works.

Meanwhile, the CM, while chairing another meeting regarding traffic managing, directed that a comprehensive line of action should be devised to deal with the traffic problems. He said the plan should be formulated within seven days for traffic management in Lahore and other major cities.

The CM said that the inconvenience caused to the citizens due to traffic jams is inexpressible. “No urban planning has been done in Lahore which is causing traffic problems,” he observed and directed the IG police to immediately provide a feasible plan for the promotion of traffic wardens.

He also tasked the commissioner Lahore to formulate recommendations for improving civic matters and the flow of traffic as an organized traffic system is a conspicuous symbol of civilized society.

