May 12, 2022
Pakistan

Minister urges all govt depts to shift data towards NTC’s secure system

Tahir Amin 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has urged all government departments to shift their data on the safe and secure system of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

The minister was chairing a meeting regarding cyber security, here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Mohsin Mushtaq, Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired), MD NTC, Meraj Gul, Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB), Syed Hasnain Kazmi, and senior officers of the ministry were present in the meeting.

IT Minister Haque said that the NTC thwarted lacs of cyber attacks last year which is the proof of its safe and secure system. He said that the NTC has an effective cyber security system. It is vital that all the government departments should shift their data on the safe and secure system of the NTC, he added.

The federal minister also emphasised upon shifting of E-cabinet and E-office system to a separate system for making it further secure. He urged all public and private departments to harmonise their security system with modern requirements.

Earlier, the chair was given a briefing on attempted cyber attack on the NTC networking side.

The meeting was told that no data was lost or leaked following cyber attack on the networking side, and some services were automatically suspended which were reactivated within three hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA Syed Aminul Haque NTC Mohsin Mushtaq

