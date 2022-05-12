ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Asia’s gasoline, naphtha margins rise

Reuters 12 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s gasoline and naphtha refining profit margins gained on Wednesday despite a rise in US and Middle Eastern inventories, due to weakness in crude oil markets.

The gasoline crack rose to $25.62 a barrel, up 50 cents from the previous close, while the naphtha crack climbed to $123.55 a tonne, up $11.98 from Tuesday. Naphtha markets narrowed further in contango by $2.25.

In physical markets, Trafigura purchased 50,000 barrels of the benchmark 92-octane grade motor fuel. BP bought 25,000 tonnes of first-half July naphtha, market watchers said.

Stocks of light distillates at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) rose 1.268 million barrels to 5.326 million barrels in the week ended May 9, data from industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights showed. US gasoline stocks rose by 823,000 barrels last week, market sources told Reuters.

Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco issued a tender seeking 300,000 barrels of the benchmark grade gasoline for delivery in first week of June. The tender closes on May 18. The refiner had earlier sought another 300,000 barrels of motor fuel for late-May delivery. The tender closed on May 10, according to the document on the refiner’s website.

