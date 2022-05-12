ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises ahead of US inflation data

Reuters 12 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index ended higher on Wednesday as investors scooped up companies with an upbeat outlook, although gains were capped by concerns around US consumer data due later in the day.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.18% to close at 26,213.64, after trading in negative territory earlier in the session.

“Investors tried to look for stocks that had positive outlook,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“Still, it was hard to make active bets before confirmation whether the US consumer prices have peaked out or not.” Investors will closely eye the US April consumer price index reading for signs inflation may be starting to cool, with expectations for an 8.1% annual increase compared to the 8.5% rise recorded in March.

Some gains were also limited by the Dow’s negative finish overnight.

The broader Topix fell 0.60% to 1,851.15, dragged down by Toyota Motor which fell 4.43% after flagging profit declines.

During the market hours, Toyota warned that operating earnings this year could slump by a fifth “due to unprecedented increases in materials and logistics costs,” on the back of a 33% slide in fourth-quarter profit.

The auto and parts sector slid 3.31%.

Sony Group rose 2.1% after the camera and auto equipment maker announced that its fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year ago.

Nintendo gained 3.25% after the videogame maker announced a 10-1 stock split effective Oct. 1.

Yokogawa Electric surged 12.81% after the company posted a 10% rise in its annual net profit, making it Nikkei’s biggest gainer.

There were 69 advancers on the Nikkei index against 153 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.4 billion, compared to the average of 1.21 billion in the past 30 days.

