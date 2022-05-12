ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
May 12, 2022
Markets

IESCO highlights power theft issue

Press Release 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Power thieves are causing irreparable damage to the economy and development of the country and institutions and to suppress these elements without any discrimination a very managed and comprehensive campaign is being carried out in a full swing in all IESCO operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal continue to operate indiscriminately.

According to the details, during the month of April 2022, IESCO operations, M&T and surveillance teams checked more than 67,000 meters of different tariffs and electricity was being stolen from 3,783 meters in different ways. Consumers were fined more than Rs 33,516,317 by charging 1,746,201 units and FIRs have also been filed in different police stations.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the work of all field formations and said that our target is complete elimination of power thieves and their facilitators from IESCO region. He requested the esteemed customers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report power theft or facilitators to the concerned SDO Office, Helpline No 118, Complaints and Monitoring Cell, IESCO Islamabad on Phone No 0519252933 or give information on Chief Executive IESCO e-mail address to [email protected] so that rapid action could be taken against these hostile elements.

