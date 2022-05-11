Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected on Wednesday a reference filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking the disqualification of its dissident MNAs, Aaj News reported.

A three-member panel of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict it had reserved earlier.

PTI leader urges ECP to disqualify 20 dissident MNAs

Last month, the PTI had filed references against 20 MNAs seeking their disqualification under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The petition was filed ahead of the no-trust vote against then PM Imran Khan.

The PTI had filed references against MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Dr Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Asim Nazeer, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Sayed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan and Javeria Zafar.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) clarified that a court can choose to overturn a decision to disqualify a lawmaker.

These comments were made by Justice Ijazul Ahsan while hearing the presidential reference that sought the SC’s interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which pertains to disqualification of lawmakers over defection.

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

PTI in its petition said that lawmakers involved in horse-trading and changing their loyalties in exchange for money should be penalised.

The case was heard by a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprised Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.