Pakistan

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

  • Also welcomes COAS Bajwa's decision not to seek extension
BR Web Desk Updated 11 May, 2022

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday it is possible that general elections will be held before the appointment of the new army chief in November.

In an interview with BBC, the minister said it may well be the case that by the time November comes, a new government will be in power.

"It is possible that we hold elections before the [new] army chief's appointment, before November. There will be a caretaker government at that time. It is also possible that the caretaker government is gone and the new government is in power before November."

Last month, while addressing the National Assembly session, Asif had urged the government to hold general elections in the country as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the government will extend the Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) tenure, Asif replied that Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had already announced that he would not be seeking an extension.

“I welcome his decision as it has closed the door on speculations,” the defence minister said.

COAS is not seeking extension, will retire in November: DG ISPR

During a press conference last month, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that the COAS is neither seeking an extension nor will he accept one.

"He will retire on November 29, 2022," the DG ISPR said while addressing a press conference. "This is character assassination without evidence," he said, dismissing rumours regarding the army chief's extension.

