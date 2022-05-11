ANL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.82%)
Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close

AFP 11 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors awaiting Toyota’s earnings report due later in the trading day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 percent, or 158.31 points, at 26,008.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was off 0.54 percent, or 10.00 points, at 1,852.38.

“The Japanese market is starting with declines with few factors to encourage buying after a mixed US close, and investors are closely watching for Toyota’s earnings report”, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 130.37 yen in early Asian trade, against 130.41 yen in New York on Monday.

Nintendo was down 0.16 percent at 56,270 yen after it issued a cautious earnings forecast for this financial year.

SoftBank Group was down 1.29 percent at 4,837 yen ahead of its earnings report due later this week.

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

Toyota was up just 0.07 percent at 2,180 yen ahead of its full-year earnings report and after it lowered its May global output target by 50,000 units to 700,000 vehicles because of plant suspensions linked to the Shanghai lockdown.

Panasonic was down 1.64 percent at 1,136.5 yen after a report that the electronics giant is planning to build a plant in the United States to produce batteries for electric vehicles, eyeing to supply them to Tesla.

Tokyo stocks

