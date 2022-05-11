We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

The United States made it clear that it will not let "propaganda and lies" get in the way of any bilateral relationship it has with Pakistan.

During the weekly press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked if former prime minister Imran Khan's constant blame for his ouster on US would create fractures in the structure of the diplomatic ties between Washington and Islamabad.

"We are not going to let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation – lies – get in the way of any bilateral relationship we have, including with the bilateral relationship we have with Pakistan, one we value," Price replied.

US says it agrees with ISPR's dismissal of foreign conspiracy allegations

Former PM Imran has repeatedly blamed a West-led conspiracy for the no-confidence motion against him. He also flashed a piece of paper during a rally on March 27, which he said was a letter proving the threat made to his government.

He said the “threat letter” carried details of a meeting that Asad Majeed Khan, ambassador of Pakistan to the US, had with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Price was asked about the phone call between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Secretary Blinken and whether a one-to-one meeting between them during a food security summit was expected.

Price replied that he does not have any bilateral meetings to preview food security gatherings in New York.

He said that Bilawal and the US secretary had an opportunity to reflect on the 75th anniversary of US Pakistani relations and to talk about how they can strengthen that cooperation going forward.

Blinken speaks to Bilawal

"It is a broad-based bilateral relationship. The Secretary underscored the resolute U.S.-Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and to combating terrorism as well.

"They also discussed ongoing engagement when it comes to our economic ties, trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education.

So it was a wide-ranging conversation, as these introductory conversations oftentimes are, and I expect before long they will have an opportunity to follow up on that."