May 11, 2022
Markets

Oil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms

Reuters Updated 11 May, 2022

LONDON: Oil jumped almost 5% on Wednesday after plunging nearly 10% in the last two sessions, buoyed by supply concerns as flows of Russian gas to Europe fell and the European Union worked on gaining support for a Russian oil embargo.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of a major transit route blaming interference by occupying Russian forces, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion.

Brent crude rose $4.50, or 4.4%, to $106.96 a barrel by 1340 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $4.64, or 4.7%, to $104.04.

“I suspect the gas disruptions in Ukraine are having a steadily increasing impact,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Oil drops, pressured by economic worries, strong dollar

The EU has proposed an embargo on Russian oil, which analysts say would further tighten the market and shift trade flows. A vote, which needs unanimous support, has been delayed as Hungary has dug in its heels in opposition.

Oil also gained on hopes of Chinese economic stimulus, after China’s factory-gate inflation eased and investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections.

The price of crude has surged in 2022 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, with Brent reaching $139, the highest since 2008, in March. Worries about growth caused by China’s COVID curbs and U.S. interest rate hikes have prompted this week’s slump.

A backdrop of tight supply because of what major producers say is partly a result of inadequate investment remains supportive for oil. The United Arab Emirates energy minister highlighted these concerns on Tuesday.

Oil briefly pared gains after U.S. data showed U.S. inflation slowed down less than expected last month, cementing expectations of aggressive rate hikes.

On the oil front, the latest U.S. government supply report is due at 1430 GMT. Analysts expect a small drop in crude stocks, although Tuesday’s American Petroleum Institute report said the stocks increased.

