GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Tahir Amin Updated 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A major cyber attack was reported on the government of Pakistan’s websites, confirmed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

However, no data theft was reported.

The ministry spokesperson while quoting the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Aminul Haque, stated that the cyber-attack attempt on the NTC system of the IT Ministry was foiled. There are websites of various departments on NTC servers, said Haque, adding that the cyber attack took place on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. The attack failed due to a comprehensive cyber security system, said the minister, adding that due to the cyber attack, the websites of some departments were automatically suspended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cyberattack Aminul Haque NTC system

