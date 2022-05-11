ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Summary seeking removal of Advocate General Punjab sent to CM

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

LAHORE: The provincial law and parliamentary affairs department on Tuesday sent a summary to the Chief Minister Punjab for removal of Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais while the incumbent claimed that he would continue to work till a decision by the governor.

The summary forwarded by secretary law to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said, “The government has desired to remove Ahmad Awais, Advocate General Punjab, with immediate effect.”

It said the Chief Minister may advise the governor in terms of article 140 read with article 105 of the Constitution read with item 4 of Part A of Third Schedule of Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011, to remove and appoint the Advocate General.

The summary also requested the Chief Minister to advise the governor to assign the duties to look after the work of the AGP to additional advocate general Akhtar Javed till appointment of a regular principal law officer.

In response to the government’s summary, AGP Awais in a press conference in his office told the media persons that the Chief Minister had not power to remove him.

He claimed that the law officer could not be terminated without the approval of the governor. He alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a fascist and had been violating the Constitution. He urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo motu notice of the situation in the province.

Awais was appointed as AGP for a second time on July 29, 2020. Previously, he had resigned after contempt proceedings were initiated against him by a full bench of the Lahore High Court in 2019.

He was served with a contempt notice for creating a scene in the courtroom and trying to pressurize the bench at the time of announcement of a verdict against second JIT on Model Town incident.

Awais preferred resignation over an apology and accused the members of the bench of committing misconduct. The bench, however, discharged the contempt proceedings showing judicial restraint.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Hamza Shehbaz Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais

Comments

1000 characters

Summary seeking removal of Advocate General Punjab sent to CM

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories