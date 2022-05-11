ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
Pakistan

Cheema rejects de-notification notice

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

LAHORE: Rejecting the Cabinet Division notification regarding his de-notification as Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema termed the PML-N led government’s move unconstitutional.

In a tweet, Omar Cheema said the notification issued by the Cabinet Division was unconstitutional. “I am in contact with the constitutional experts and would announce his future strategy soon.”

As per the Cabinet Division’s notification, Omar Sarfraz Cheema was told that he had been removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry said that the president had no power to reject the prime minister’s advice to relieve the governor of his duties. When Omar Cheema had been denotified, he had no constitutional and moral right to keep clinging to the post, he said.

It may be noted that President Dr Arif Alvi while referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution conveyed to the PM that Governor Punjab cannot be removed without his approval.

Punjab assembly Punjab Governor PMLN Pervaiz Elahi cabinet division Omar Sarfraz Cheema

