Drive to check vehicle tax evaders to begin on 16th

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Excise and Taxation (E&T) has finalized all arrangements to nab vehicle tax defaulters from May 16, 2022. The road checking campaign of Sindh excise department to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles will continue from May 16 to June 3.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla to finalize the arrangements for road checking campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles, vehicles plying on open letter or without registration.

The meeting was informed that teams had been formed for the road checking campaign to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles. In Karachi, vehicles would be checked at more than 37 places while the directors of other divisions of the province would determine the places of checking according to their strategy.

Meanwhile, Chawla directed the officers to ensure that there should be no disruption in the flow of traffic during the road checking campaign asking them to keep in touch with the relevant traffic authorities in this regard. He said that as many vehicles as possible should be checked during the campaign to collect taxes from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles so that revenue could be deposited in the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

