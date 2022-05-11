China can help Pakistan come out of the woods

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi Li Bijian has often informed the newspaper’s readers about how China has achieved unprecedented economic growth in the history of China.

In one of his articles for this newspaper titled “China’s economic development full of resilience and great potential”, Li Bijian said, among other things, that “China will work together with all countries, including Pakistan, to actively safeguard the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains, pursue deeper and more substantive progress in high-quality and contribute more energy to world economic recovery.”

China must be well aware of the fact that Pakistan’s economy remains in a terrible shape. The country is witnessing a fast deteriorating balance of payment (BoP) situation. China has always helped Pakistan come out of the woods. Beijing is expected to bail Islamabad out so that the latter can pursue its infrastructure creation objectives, including the bilateral China Pakistan Economic Corridor, diligently and efficiently. The honourable consul general and his country’s ambassador in Islamabad have greater ability to understand Pakistan’s plight.

Nafisa Mehdi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022