ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rules out prisoner exchange with Sweden

AFP 11 May, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary dismissed Tuesday the possibility of a prisoner swap that would see a former Iranian official on trial for war crimes in Stockholm released in exchange for a Swedish-Iranian academic on death row.

The two cases “have nothing to do with each other... as a result, there is no question of an exchange”, the spokesman for the judiciary, Zabihollah Khodayian, told a press conference in Tehran.

The remarks come as former prison official Hamid Noury, 61, is set to be sentenced in July in a trial in Sweden.

He was arrested in November 2019 and faces charges including crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role in the killing of as many as 5,000 prisoners across Iran in 1988 during the Iran-Iraq war.

As his trial came to a close last week, Iranian media reported that Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali would be executed by May 21, after he was sentenced to death in 2017 over espionage for Israel.

He was found guilty of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel’s Mossad spy agency that led to their assassinations.

The judiciary spokesman said that Noury is “innocent and his trial is illegitimate”, while Djalali was “arrested two years prior” to the former official.

“A final verdict was issued” against the academic, and the Iranian judiciary will act accordingly, Khodayian added.

Noury’s trial has exacerbated existing tensions between Tehran and Stockholm.

Sweden’s foreign ministry announced Friday that Iranian authorities had arrested another one of its nationals. Stockholm earlier issued a warning against non-essential travel to Iran.

Iran Sweden prisoner exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Iran rules out prisoner exchange with Sweden

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories