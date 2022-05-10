Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

The government appointed on Tuesday Awn Chaudry as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports, it was reported, after President Dr Arif Alvi approved the recommendation sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chaudhry, who belongs to the Jahangir Tareen group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been asked to assume responsibilities immediately. The position has the status of a federal minister.

In August 2021, Chaudry resigned from the position of Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs after refusing to distance himself from the Jahangir Tareen group.

He tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after he was given an option of either disassociate himself from the Jahangir Tareen group or step down from the post.

However, the Punjab government denied receiving the resignation letter from Chaudry.