ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

  • Position will be have status of federal minister
BR Web Desk Updated 10 May, 2022

The government appointed on Tuesday Awn Chaudry as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports, it was reported, after President Dr Arif Alvi approved the recommendation sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chaudhry, who belongs to the Jahangir Tareen group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been asked to assume responsibilities immediately. The position has the status of a federal minister.

Buzdar not acceptable as CM: JT Group

In August 2021, Chaudry resigned from the position of Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs after refusing to distance himself from the Jahangir Tareen group.

He tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after he was given an option of either disassociate himself from the Jahangir Tareen group or step down from the post.

However, the Punjab government denied receiving the resignation letter from Chaudry.

Awn Chaudhry Tourism and Sports

Comments

1000 characters

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

APTTA likely to get another 6-month extension

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Read more stories