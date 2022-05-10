ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
Technology

Sony’s Q4 operating profit more than doubles, helped by gaming

Reuters 10 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled to 138.6 billion yen ($1.06 billion), helped by a strong performance at its gaming and network services business.

The profit for the three months to March 31, which compares with a profit of 66.5 billion yen a year ago, was, however, lower than an average 147 billion yen profit estimate from 10 analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

Sony forecast operating profit for the current business year to fall to 1.16 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen.

Sony smashes estimates with 32% rise in Q3 operating profit

That prediction is lower than a mean 1.21 trillion yen profit based on forecasts from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

