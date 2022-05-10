SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall further to $101.65 per barrel, as it has dropped below a rising channel.

A duplicated lower channel suggests a target of $101.65.

The fall on Monday was much deeper than expected.

It strongly suggests the completion of a three-wave cycle from $97.57.

The second wave, the wave (b), ended around $99.92, which serves as a target.

Brent oil may fall into $106.21-$108.24 range

Immediate resistance is at $106.21, a break above may lead to a gain to $108.24.

On the daily chart, an alternative wave count indicates the formation of a flat which started at the April 18 high of $114.84.

This pattern suggests a further slide of the price towards $100.48.

The big black candlestick on Monday indicates a drop on Tuesday as well.