ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
TREET 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.15%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.01%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 15.8 (0.36%)
BR30 15,208 Increased By 152.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,605 Increased By 211.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 74.9 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slump more than 2% amid broad sell-off

Reuters 10 May, 2022

Australian shares on Tuesday hit their lowest in over three months, dragged by mining and commodity stocks, as worries about the global economic impact of extended COVID-19 curbs in China and tightening monetary policies spurred a broad-based sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 2.5% to 6,943.80 by 0033 GMT, after hitting their lowest since Jan. 31 earlier in the session.

The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Monday. Global financial markets have been spooked by concerns over interest-rate hikes, with stringent COVID-19 lockdowns in China slowing April export growth in the world’s second-largest economy and fuelling recession worries. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.89% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.39%.

In the domestic market, miners led the losses with their 5% slide and touched their lowest since December 2021.

Australian shares fall as recession risks dent investor appetite

Sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group were down between 4.2% and 6.1%.

Iron ore futures plunged as much as 7% COVID-19 curbs in China prompted traders to be cautious and fuelled concerns over global demand. Energy stocks slid 4.5% after oil prices sank.

Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell 3.1% and 4.1%, respectively. Gold stocks declined 4.4% in their third session of losses after gold prices extended losses after a surge in the dollar to two-decade highs harmed the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Technology stocks tracked a sharp overnight fall in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which closed at its lowest level since November 2020.

The Australian technology sub-index fell as much as 5.2% to hit its lowest in nearly two years with all other sectors also trading in negative.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.7% to 11,186.36.

Woodside Petroleum australia stock

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares slump more than 2% amid broad sell-off

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

NA condemns anti-army statements

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Read more stories