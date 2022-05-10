EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tuesday said that it is expecting to field a mission during May to discuss with the authorities policies to further the Extended Fund Facility’s 7th review, however, it did not specify the date and location.

This was stated by Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan in response to a query from Business Recorder. She stated that “the IMF expects to field a mission during May to discuss with the authorities policies to further the EFF’s 7th review. Engagement remains constructive”, she added. However, when asked about the date and venue of the talks, she did not respond.

An official said that the Power Division and the Finance Ministry held detailed deliberation on subsidy being provided on petrol and diesel by Rs10 per liter and by Rs5 per unit decrease in electricity price, however, the outcome of the talks remains unknown.

The official also expressed his obliviousness about the date and venue of technical and policy-level talks with the IMF. Business Recorder tried to contact Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha as well as the Secretary Finance and Special Secretary Finance but was unable to reach them despite phone calls made and messages sent to them.

