Kamal says PSP to hold ‘historic women’s jalsa’ on 15th

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party will hold a historic women jalsa on May 15, at Jinnah Garden, Karachi. PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this while addressing at a press conference on Sunday at his party secretariat - Pakistan House on Sunday.

He said problems of Karachi cannot be solved by any ethnic political party nor by any national party of outside Karachi origin.

“The problems of Karachi can only be solved by the national political party of Karachi which is none other than PSP”, he said.

We will prove that Karachi’s mandate is so powerful that it can solve the problems from Karachi to Kashmore, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, he added.

Kamal said Imran Khan’s government came with a special support, his government proved to be so corrupt and incompetent that those who brought him to power was so embarrassed with PTI performance that in order to salvage their tarnished honor they had to disassociate themselves and ask PTI to take care of their own matters.

“The incompetent federal government of PTI, in order to sustain its government, gave free hand to the corrupt and biased provincial government of PPP in Sindh. Former prime minister Imran Khan did nothing for Karachi and even did not apologize to the people of Karachi in his recent rally at Jinnah ground. When he was in government, he didn’t even care about Karachi, but now as soon as his government was toppled, he reached Karachi to hold the first public rally. Whether it is census or quota system, injustice has been done to Karachi”.

